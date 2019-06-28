Drink-driver fined and disqualified

A drink-driver has been fined after being caught more than three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit.

Rimantas Mejeris, 32, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to driving with 79 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Depute fiscal Rebecca Clark said police stopped Mejeris at 12.45am on May 31 on the Beach Esplanade because he was driving in an “erratic manner”.

Mejeris, of Wells Road, Nottingham, who appeared without a solicitor, declined to comment on the circumstances of the offence.

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified Mejeris from driving for a year and ordered him to pay a fine of £600.

