Drink-driver drove to McDonald’s while more than four times limit

A woman drove to McDonald’s while more than four times the legal alcohol limit – because she realised she didn’t have any food in.

Davina Marshall had been renovating a property with her partner and had finished up for the day and started drinking, only to realise they didn’t have any food.

After failed attempts to book a table and order a delivery, the 47-year-old made the “foolish” decision to drive to McDonald’s on Muirend Road in Portlethen – less than a mile away.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The offence occurred at 11.55pm.

“Witnesses observed the accusing driving the vehicle at the locus.

“Police constables observed the car parked at the locus and the accused was found to be the driver.

“At this time the accused provided a positive roadside specimen of breath.

“She was subsequently arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station.”

Marshall, of Oak Drive, Portlethen, pled guilty to driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The incident took place on December 4.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly told the court his client was an Australian national with dual nationality and had been in the country for two-and-a-half years, having come to live with her partner.

He said Marshall worked in HR, adding: “She works Australian hours in recruitment from a shed at the bottom of the garden.

“She is somewhat isolated given her partner often works away with long hours.

“Against that background she and her partner had been renovating the property in Portlethen. They’d been working hard on her day off renovating together.

“There was no food shopping in and they only realised late on in the evening after they had finished work and consumed alcohol.

“Several attempts were made regarding booking a table and to see if a delivery could be arranged but nothing was forthcoming.

“She took the extremely rash decision to drive less than one mile to the local McDonald’s.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s a high reading but against the background of a 47-year-old lady who has been extremely isolated through the pandemic and had taken an extremely stupid and foolish decision which could have had grave consequences.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin banned Marshall from driving for a year and handed her a fine totalling £640.