Drink-driver crashed in north-east supermarket car park … then tried to buy cider

A drink-driver crashed his car in a shop car park – then went inside to buy cider.

William Strachan drove his Vauxhall Corsa to Tesco Express on Newton Road, Newtonhill, at 5.25pm on Tuesday and hit a parked car.

The 56-year-old then went inside to buy three bottles of cider but staff refused, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

Police carried out a breath test, which gave a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes

Defence lawyer Peter Shepherd said his client regretted his actions and was seeking help.

Strachan, whose address was given in court as Berryhill Place, Newtonhill, admitted drink-driving and is to be sentenced on August 7. Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered his car to be forfeited.