Drink-driver crashed Aston Martin while more than double the limit

A drink-driver who crashed his Aston Martin while more than double the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road.

Police were called after Rishi Sharma, 37, crashed his white Aston Martin Vantage into the central reservation of the A90 at Spurryhillock, Stonehaven, on January 27 around 2pm.

Sharma, of Portland Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to driving with 59 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had been driving home when the crash happened.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Sharma £500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

