Drink-driver caught nearly five-times limit on north-east road

A drink-driver has been banned after being caught nearly five-times the legal alcohol limit on a major north-east road.

David Finlayson was stopped by police on the A90 between Scotston and the B9120 junction and failed a breath test.

The 37-year-old was sentenced yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after previously pleading guilty to driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The offence happened around 1.30am on July 31.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court: “Police on duty saw a grey Vauxhall Mokka being driven at the locus.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused found to be the driver.”

Ms Love said officers required Finlayson to provide a specimen of breath, which gave a positive result.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge told the court his client had been in Aberdeen visiting friends.

He said: “He was drinking with friends and didn’t realise he’d forgotten his medication. He stupidly drove back home to get his medication.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Finlayson, whose address was given in court papers as Lentlands Road, Forfar, a total of £707 and disqualified him from driving for 20 months.