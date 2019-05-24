Drink driver caught almost three times the limit in Aberdeen

A drink driver has been fined and banned from the road after being caught almost three times the legal limit in Aberdeen.

Sean Ledgard appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter after being stopped by police when he was spotted driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

The 18-year-old pled guilty to driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Ledgard was stopped by police on Stockethill Crescent, Aberdeen, on April 24.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said he had been stopped due to the manner of his driving.

Defence lawyer Peter Keene told the court: “The manner of driving was that he drove down a one-way street. What happened was he drove up where it’s supposed to be one-way.”

He said the vehicle was spotted on CCTV and traced by police.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Ledgard, of Ash Grove, Blackburn, £500 and banned him from driving for 12 months.