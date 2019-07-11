Drink driver caught after crashing into broken-down car on A96

A drink-driver was caught after crashing into a broken-down car.

Aneta Fortuniak admitted one charge of drink-driving.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how an unnamed woman was driving on the A96 between Inverurie and Blackburn at 1pm on June 15 when her car broke down.

She pulled over to get help – but the situation turned from bad to worse.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court the driver felt an impact at the rear of the vehicle and called police.

“When police arrived, the accused, Fortuniak, appeared flustered,” she said.

The test showed the 46-year-old had 29 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence lawyer Lynne Bentley said: “My client deeply regrets this and indicated she may seek help for an alcohol problem.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller acknowledged Fortuniak, Gizborne Court, Elgin, was only narrowly over the limit but the offence was “serious”.

She was given a three-year road ban and a £300 fine.