Drink-driver caught after Aberdeen CCTV operators spotted him getting into car

A drink-driver was caught after CCTV operators in Aberdeen spotted him getting into a car and contacted police.

Hasan Goz, 40, appeared in court over the offence, which took place on Bridge Street, Aberdeen, around 4.20am on October 7.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said: “CCTV operators suspected the accused was under the influence of alcohol and requested police stop the vehicle.”

Officers traced and stopped the car but Goz initially failed to provide a sample of breath when asked. However, he later provided one.

Goz, of Copeman Avenue, Peterhead, pled guilty to failing to co-operate with a roadside test and also to driving with 28 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mcg.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said Goz had stopped drinking “much earlier” and thought he was under the limit.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill disqualified him from driving for a year and fined him £480.