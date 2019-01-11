Drink driver banned after being caught more than five times the limit

A drink driver who was more than five times over the limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 16 months.

Melissa Bryce, 33, was working at Thainstone House Hotel in Inverurie on December 13 last year and drank alcohol before driving off, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

Police stopped her white Vauxhall Corsa and a breath test revealed she had 130 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Bryce, whose address was given as Princess Street, Inverurie, admitted drink-driving.

The court heard she had lost her job as a result of the incident and had taken steps to address her alcohol problems.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said she could be fined up to £1,000 if she re-offends within the next year.