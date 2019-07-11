Dons player left in ‘state of shock’ following alleged attempted robbery

The father of a young Dons footballer said his son was in a “total state of shock” following an alleged robbery bid.

Benjamin Dangana was giving evidence in the trial of two people accused of attempting to rob Aberdeen FC player David Dangana at knifepoint.

Shaun Stewart, 33, and Lana Smart, 30, are accused of attacking Mr Dangana in Aberdeen’s Fairlie Street.

Mr Dangana senior told depute fiscal Sally McCauley he was at home when his teenage son returned.S

He said he was using his laptop for a meeting when the then 18-year-old “rushed” into the living room asking him to contact the police.

Mr Dangana said the teenager was “agitated and scared” and his hand was bleeding.

Miss McCauley asked Mr Dangana what his son had told him in the moments after the alleged incident and he said: “I would say he was in shock. He didn’t believe what had happened. He didn’t expect people to attack him. He said: ‘Some people attacked me and tried to stab me with a knife’.”

Mr Dangana said he and his son decided to go the police station at Manor Park school to report the incident.

He said David saw a group of people standing beside a car but did not take too much notice of this as his “whole focus” was on getting his son to the station.

Mr Dangana said once they had spoken to the police his son disappeared for a few minutes and when he caught up with him he could see how it had impacted on the teenager.

He said: “He was completely crushed. He was crying and in a total state of shock. It was a long night.

“I still don’t think he is over it today.”

During cross examination, Stewart’s defence agent Ian Houston asked Mr Dangana how many people he saw standing at the car as he took his son to see the police.

He answered three but added he was just concerned about getting to the police station.

It is alleged Stewart and Smart smashed the window of Mr Dangana’s white Vauxhall Corsa, brandished a knife and threatened him with violence on August 9 last year.

Stewart is further accused of having a knife in a public place and failing to provide fingerprints, DNA or a photograph to police.

The duo deny the charges.

The trial in front of a jury of eight men and seven women at Aberdeen Sheriff Court continues.