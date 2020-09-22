Former headteacher jailed over sex abuse of girl in Aberdeen and Thailand

A former headteacher been jailed for nine years after subjecting a girl to a catalogue of sexual abuse and rape.

Arthur Hutchinson, 74, moved to Thailand after retiring from the teaching profession and later began molesting the child.

During some of the incidents, she was left unconscious after he used a cloth soaked in lighter fuel to sedate her.

He amassed a collection of photographs and over 50 hours worth of videos showing the abuse which were found by police on his computer equipment after she moved to Scotland.

The victim opened up to a counsellor and sobbed uncontrollably as she revealed what she had been subjected to. Police were contacted and officers arrested Hutchinson in Aberdeen.

A judge told Hutchinson at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Your offending involved a sustained course of conduct against your victim over a period of nine years.”

Lord Fairley pointed out that during that period Hutchinson had “intoxicated and subdued” the victim with lighter fuel to facilitate his offending.

The judge said a background report prepared on the offender showed that he demonstrated “little or no empathy or understanding” of the effect of the abuse.

Lord Fairley told him that he had been convicted after a trial he would have faced a 16-year sentence, including 13 years’ imprisonment.

But the judge said that following his earlier guilty pleas he would sentence Hutchinson to nine years in custody with a further three years period of supervision.

Hutchinson, who followed proceedings by a video link to Grampian prison, earlier admitted sexually assaulting the girl in December 2010 in Thailand and later raping her in the Asian country and at an address in Aberdeen. He also pled guilty to making indecent photos of the girl between September 2014 and January this year in Thailand and Scotland.

Advocate depute Richard Goddard QC said the victim began seeing a counsellor and in February this year disclosed the sexual abuse.

Mr Goddard said that in the films recovered Hutchinson was seen on a number of occasions to place a cloth over the victim’s mouth, which appeared to have the effect of rendering her unconscious before he had sex with her.

The prosecutor said: “The complainer was unaware of the photos being taken or videos being recorded.”

He said that during an interview with police Hutchinson, a first offender, admitted the sexual conduct with the victim but suggested she was a willing participant. He also admitted administering lighter fluid to her but alleged that she enjoyed it and liked to inhale it.

Defence counsel Graham Robertson said that after 41 years as a teacher Hutchinson retired in his early 60s before moving briefly to Cambodia and then settling in Thailand.

Mr Robertson said he now realised that there was a high probability that he would end his life in prison for offences that were “shameful, disgraceful and abhorrent”.

He said: “My understanding is that he is unable to explain in any rational or articulate way why he behaved in the way he did.”

Hutchinson, who was latterly a headmaster at a secondary school in West Yorkshire, was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.