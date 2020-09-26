Drink driver who killed pensioner at Aberdeen bus stop appealing length of road ban

A speeding drink driver who killed a pensioner at a bus stop is appealing the length of his 23-year road ban.

Martin Henderson was jailed for seven years and four months after he ploughed into Allan Forbes, 70, and also left 18-year-old Chloe Donaldson badly hurt after losing control of his BMW.

The 30-year-old, who was described as driving like a “maniac”, had previously been banned from the road three times before the fatal collision in Bucksburn, Aberdeen last November 9.

When he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow for sentencing he was also banned from the road for the next 23 years and seven months.

After the crash, Henderson went to a pub – and was captured on camera outside the Staging Post pub with a drink in his hand.

Now Henderson is appealing the length of his driving ban.

He will face a two-judge hearing at the Criminal Appeal Court at the High Court of Justiciary on Tuesday in relation to the matter.

During his sentencing hearing Henderson, who had admitted to causing the death of Mr Forbes and severely injuring Miss Donaldson due to dangerous driving, was told by Lord Mulholland told him: “While under the influence of alcohol, you drove like a maniac.”

The judge went on to tell him: “You then only thought of yourself. Instead of helping the poor people you had harmed, you fled the scene and went to a nearby pub

“You consumed more alcohol then went home and had even more alcohol.

“You then despicably lied to police when you reported your car stolen.”

A previous hearing was told how oil company engineer Henderson met a work colleague before the incident and they were seen drinking in two pubs in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Henderson was said to have had two and a half pints of lager along with a meal before making the 10-mile journey to Bucksburn.

He was clocked at one stage doing 97mph in a 40mph zone.

Shortly before the fatal incident, Henderson was then going at more than double the limit in a 30mph area.

He went on to overtake another car at high speed on the approach to a bend.

Henderson soon lost control of his BMW estate, hit a vehicle before eventually smashing into the bus stop.

Mr Forbes – a retired bus driver – had been standing there waiting to meet his youngest son.

The OAP – who had kept in good health – suffered “catastrophic unsurvivable injuries” after being hurtled into a nearby car park due to the force of being hit.

Miss Donaldson ended up with a broken nose and leg, which required surgery and seven metal pins being inserted.