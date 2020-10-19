Butcher caught drink-driving after trip to Aberdeen allotment

A butcher caught nearly five times over the limit after drinking at his allotment has been banned from the road.

Juris Agajevs was spotted by police driving along Gordon Brae in Danestone on September 19 after receiving an emergency call about it.

The 48-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday and admitted driving with 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said Agajevs was seen by police behind the wheel of his Volvo.

She said the two officers responding to an emergency call about the Latvian national’s driving could smell alcohol after stopping him.

Ms Chisholm said: “The time of the offence was 3.30 pm. The accused was observed driving his vehicle by two police officers.

“Police had received a 999 call reporting that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers could smell alcohol coming from the accused. He was arrested and gave a positive reading.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said Agajevs had been at his allotment drinking when he decided to drive home.

He said his client lives about five minutes away from his plot and he “stupidly” chose to take his car.

Mr Barnett said: “He is in full-time employment as a butcher in Inverurie.

“The loss of his licence would cause some difficulty getting to and from work.

“He had been at his allotment in the Bankhead area of Aberdeen, which is about five minutes from his home. He consumed a number of drinks including beer.

“Stupidly, rather than walking home, he took the car. He was fully co-operative with police.”

Sheriff William Summers said Agajevs’ actions were “serious” and “made worse” by his positive breath test.

He said: “You have pled guilty to this charge. This is a serious offence made worse by the high reading.”

Sheriff Summers banned Agajevs, of Donside Street, Aberdeen, from driving for 14 months and fined him £640.