Aberdeen man spat at police and claimed he had Covid-19

An Aberdeen man has admitted walking into a woman’s bedroom as she slept and spitting at a police officer after claiming he had contracted Covid-19.

Colin Grant walked into the property on the city’s Cairncry Road on May 20 this year.

The 40-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link and pled guilty to entering a building without lawful authority, spitting at a police officer at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court the woman was in her flat when she woke to be greeted by Grant standing in her doorway.

He said: “She challenged the accused about being in her home and she called the police.”

Mr Neilson said that due to his “intoxicated state” and claims he had Covid-19 officers took him to hospital.

He added: “He said he would spit and he spat in the direction of an officer who managed to move his arm to avoid being hit.”

Defence agent John Hardy withheld mitigation until sentencing.

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentence on Grant, of HMP Grampian, Peterhead, until August 27.