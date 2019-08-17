Dog to be destroyed after biting Aberdeen musician in the face

A sheriff has ordered the destruction of a dog after it bit a musician in the face and left him scarred.

Amal Armstrong, 28, was banned from owning dogs for five years after her mastiff cross, named Koos, attacked two people on Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen, on April 21 last year.

Musician Craig John Davidson had just finished performing at Spin record shop on that street when the 28-year-old’s dog lunged at him outside the venue.

He was left with cuts to his jaw which required internal and external stitches and took four months to heal.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday during his recovery time he struggled to eat and sleep due to the pain and is anxious about leaving his home.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg had told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Koos’s first victim that day worked at Spin and was approached by Armstrong who asked for some water for the dog at around 3pm.

The employee brought a bowl of a water outside and placed it next to the dog, which was tied to a lamp-post. However, after the staff member petted the animal, it “lunged” towards him while Armstrong shouted “no”.

The dog was brought under control momentarily and forced to sit down – but it managed to bite the Spin employee on his right arm.

The staff member was left with bruises but did not require medical attention.

Defence agent Tony Burgess, referring to a report, said: “I think it’s fairly clear that, on the face of it, a destruction order appears to be the appropriate disposal in relation to Koos.

“There’s a definite feel within the report that Koos poses an extremely high risk of doing the same thing again, but with the appropriate training that’s something that could be controlled.”

He added Armstrong was looking at moving into the countryside so the animal would pose less of a risk to the public.

Armstrong, of Claremont Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “I consider that I have no choice but to order the destruction of Koos. It isn’t the dog’s fault. Who knows what it is about the dog’s experiences to date that has caused him to be the way he is?”

She also ordered Armstrong to pay compensation to Koos’ victims, £500 to the musician and £350 to the employee.

Sheriff McLaughlin ordered Armstrong to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within a year and to be supervised for 14 months.