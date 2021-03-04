Dog shook pet in its mouth and bit owner in attack on Aberdeen street

A woman has been fined for being in charge of a dog who bit a pensioner, and violently shook the man’s pet in its mouth.

At one point eight people tried to help free the Lhasa Apso from the Staffordshire Bull Terrier’s grasp during the attack.

Sara Irvine was in charge of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Rocko when it targeted Lhasa Apso, Tyson and his 82-year-old owner on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Drive on August 2 2019.

The 31-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a single charge of being in control of a dog that was out of control.

The court was told the dog appeared from a block of flats before biting and picking up Tyson in its jaws.

Fiscal depute Lynne McVicar told the court the man was with his own dog when he heard a lot of noise coming from behind him.

Someone hit Rocko with a wrench to stop the attack

Ms McVicar said: “At around 3.45pm the complainer was walking his dog when he heard barking behind him.

“He saw a large bulldog style dog and he knew it was charging towards him. It knocked him to the ground and bit his dog.

“It picked his dog up from the ground and began violently shaking it. Eight people tried to free the dog from the jaws of the animal.

“Another witness hit the dog with a wrench but it had no effect.

“The dog bit the complainer’s hand and left him with five puncture marks.

“The accused appeared from a communal entry and took the dog back inside the block of flats. The complainer took his dog to the vet for assessment and he went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to his injuries.

“His dog went under numerous visits to the vet costing £1,400.”

Ms McVicar added that the dog has seized by police and is being kept at a kennel in Aberdeenshire.

‘Dog began to put on weight and got stronger’

Defence Deborah Ginnifer said Irvine had agreed to take the dog from a friend but it had grown too strong.

She said: “She agreed to take the dog, who is named Rocko, but it began to gain weight and became stronger.

“This is an isolated incident and Miss Irvine is very sorry and remorseful.

“The dog bit her and she was left with puncture marks and has lost the feeling in one of her fingers.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson fined Irvine, of Rosehill Drive, Aberdeen, £200.