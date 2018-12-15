DNA pins teenage Aberdeen car thief

A teenage car thief was snared after cops in Aberdeen found his DNA in a stolen car.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty over the matter.

Fiscal depute Sally McAuley said the owner of the car, which was valued at £26,000, woke up at 9am on December 23 last year and realised the vehicle and keys were missing.

It was later recovered by police and a forensic examination was carried out and the teenager’s DNA was discovered.

He admitted stealing the vehicle from an address on the city’s Brebner Terrace last year.

And the teen also pled guilty to assaulting a man on August 17 last year at an address in the city’s Oldtown Terrace by seizing him by his clothing and stealing £170.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on the teen until June for him to be of good behaviour.