DNA matching man accused of murdering Aberdeen woman Neomi Smith found under alleged victim’s fingernails, court hears

DNA matching a man accused of murdering an Aberdeen woman was found underneath the fingernails of his alleged victim, a trial has heard.

And forensic scientist Sarah Clement said the odds that the DNA did not belong to Keith Rizzo were about a billion to one.

Rizzo denies stabbing and choking his then girlfriend Neomi Smith to death in her Brechin flat on June 9 last year.

On day eight of the trial, the jury was shown images of two blood-stained knives, the blades of which measured 80cm and 21cm.

DNA samples from both alleged weapons found near Miss Smith’s blood-soaked body also matched that of the pair, according to a report by the witness.

The court again heard there was a one in a billion chance that DNA from blood found on the larger knife does not belong to Rizzo.

Cellular DNA found on the smaller knife also matched his DNA profile.

Blood swabs were taken from 14 items and locations inside and outside Ms Smith’s Swan Street property.

The trial heard these included swabs from the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, close and external close door, with each one matching the DNA profile of Rizzo.

Last week, the trial heard evidence from the accused’s mother Frances Rizzo, who said he told her he watched two men stab the former Northfield Academy pupil to death before forcing him to wipe his hands in her blood and hold a knife they used.

Yesterday the court also heard Rizzo had injuries to his hand, back, face and leg, according to another forensic scientist.

Dr Shubhakar Paul told the High Court in Glasgow he assessed the accused on June 9 at Dundee’s Bell Street police station and found he had a total of 16 injuries following his arrest on suspicion of murder.

Of those, two small cuts to his little finger were caused by a “sharp bladed object”, Dr Paul said.

He added scratch marks, including one on his right arm, could have been caused by “anything from a paper pin to a finger nail”.

The trial also heard there is no CCTV to support an alleged conversation between Ms Smith and her friend Kayleigh Cameron before the alleged victim entered her flat.

The trial had previously heard evidence from Ms Cameron who said her friend told her she would lock her door and keep the key in the lock to ensure Rizzo couldn’t enter. The conversation, according to the witness, took place outside Ms Smith’s flat.

She also said afterwards she returned to Hudsons Bar, where Rizzo and Ms Smith had been that night before leaving separately after an argument.

Donald Findlay QC, defending, put it to Police Scotland CCTV co-ordinator Ian Borthwick that the lack of footage of Ms Cameron outside the flat or walking to or from the property showed either the witness is a “fantasist” or there is “something seriously wrong” with the CCTV.

The witness, who put together a compilation of all relevant footage on the night, agreed.

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.