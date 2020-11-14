DNA evidence catches man who asked five-year-old to watch him defecate in Aberdeen garden

An Aberdeen man has admitted asking a five-year-old girl to watch him defecate in a garden – after being caught using DNA evidence from his poo.

Stewart Murray wandered into a garden in Aberdeen where a number of young children were playing and asked a five-year-old girl to show him around.

The 47-year-old then asked the child to watch him as he pulled down his trousers and defecated.

The girl shouted “yuck” and covered her eyes with her hands before her older sister led her away.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court two girls aged five and seven were playing in their garden along with another young child at around 11.30am on May 17

She said: “At this time the accused entered the garden.

“After the accused entered the garden he asked the five-year-old and the seven-year-old whether this was their garden.

“They pointed out their area of the garden and thereafter the seven-year-old went to pick flowers with the four-year-old.

“The accused asked the five-year-old to show him around the garden. As she was showing the accused the garden he asked her to watch him defecate.

“She then saw the accused take down his trousers and begin to defecate.

“Due to this she covered her eyes with her hands.

“Upon hearing her exclaim ‘yuck’ the seven-year-old approached the accused and saw that he was defecating.

“She then led the five-year-old away from the accused and they ran into a house.”

Murray was then seen to leave the garden and police were contacted.

Ms Ward added that a DNA analysis proved a match with Murray.

Murray pled guilty to a charge of public indecency.

Defence agent Paul Barnett asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and requested Sheriff William Summers await the reports before coming to a decision on whether or not the incident had a significant sexual element.

The sheriff agreed and ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction or liberty order assessment.

He warned: “Your client went into a garden he had no business in, spoke to children, asked one of them to look at him and then lowered his clothing and exposed his buttocks. On the face of it that is indicative of there being a significant sexual element.”

Sentence was deferred on Murray, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, until January.

Sentence was also further deferred on Murray in relation to two breaches of a sexual offences prevention order he previously admitted.

Murray was convicted of an offence in November 2016 and was ordered by the court to stay away from female or unisex toilets.

However on June 12 and July 17 last year Murray entered female toilets at Aberdeen Sports Village.

On one occasion he covered up the sign on the door of the ladies’ toilets with a unisex sticker.