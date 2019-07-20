Disqualified Aberdeen driver handed jail term

An Aberdeen woman caught driving while disqualified has been jailed after a sheriff said they were having “difficulty counting” the number of times she’d been banned.

Jade Duncan or Gibson, 37, got behind the wheel to drive her husband home because he’d had too much to drink.

But Sheriff Christine McCrossan decided the number of previous offences committed by Gibson left her no option.

She said: “I’ve got difficulty counting the number of times you’ve been disqualified.

“I have no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

She jailed Gibson, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, for 10 months and banned her from the road for seven years.

Gibson previously pled guilty to driving on Market Street, Victoria Road and Walker Road while disqualified and also without insurance.

The offences were committed shortly after 1pm on July 4, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Her journey was also captured on CCTV.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said: “Her position is her partner had too much to drink and she took the decision to drive the short distance home.

“She accepts this was unacceptable.

“It’s accepted she has a poor record with a number of analogous offences.”