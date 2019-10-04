Disqualified Aberdeen biker threatened police with violence

Riding a motorbike while disqualified landed a man in court.

Dean Smart, 30, was on Moir Street in Northfield on July 7 when police noticed him riding a motorbike, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

Officers carried out checks and discovered Smart had been disqualified from riding and he was also uninsured.

Smart was also charged in relation to an incident that took place on Seaton Drive, Seaton, on March 12 this year.

Sheriff Ian Wallace was told that Smart was on the road when police caught him in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

After being caught with the drugs, Smart was taken by police to Kittybrewster Police Office.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There, he threatened police officers with violence and made homophobic remarks towards them, the court was told.

Smart, whose address was given as Shapinsay Road, Aberdeen, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance in relation to the July 7 incident.

He also admitted possessing cocaine on Seaton Drive, Seaton, and uttering homophobic and threatening remarks towards police officers in relation to the March 12 incident.

Sheriff Wallace extended Smart’s driving ban, meaning he cannot drive for two more years.

When that expires, Smart can only drive if he passes an extended driving test.

He must also carry out 75 hours of unpaid work and stick to the terms of a 12-month supervision order.