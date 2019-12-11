Disgruntled Aberdeen man threw soiled boxer shorts at police officer’s head

A disgruntled man assaulted a police officer by throwing a pair of soiled boxer shorts at his head.

Sean Finnigan had come to the attention of police in Aberdeen and they apprehended him and took him to Kittybrewster Police Office.

But the 22-year-old got into a disagreement with two officers while locked up in the cells, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

During a struggle with two police officers, Finnigan refused to co-operate.

He attempted to punch one of the officers – before resorting to different tactics.

Finnigan soiled his underwear, Sheriff Graeme Napier was told, and flung the briefs at another police officer.

The depute fiscal told the court how the assault had left the police officer with a “red mark on his face”.

The incident took place on November 10 2018.

At a previous hearing, Finngan, whose address was given in court as Beachview Court, Aberdeen, admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The first charge is that he assaulted a police officer by throwing soiled underwear at him, which struck him on the head to his injury.

The second charge related to assaulting the officer when he struggled with him and attempted to punch him on the head.

Sentencing had been deferred from the previous hearing for a criminal justice social work report.

After reading the report, Sheriff Napier said Finnigan had a record of being given unpaid work and not carrying it out.

Addressing Finnigan at yesterday’s hearing, Sheriff Napier said: “If I give you some hours of unpaid work to do, are you going to do them?”

Finnigan replied yes before he smiled.

Sheriff Napier replied: “Don’t say that you are going to do the hours and then smile in a way that suggests you’re not going to.”

Finnigan replied: “Yes, I will do the unpaid work if you say that I have to do it.”

Sheriff Napier ordered Finnigan to do 40 hours of unpaid work.

“I am giving you this sentence as an alternative to a fine,” said Sheriff Napier.

He added: “You have six months in which to complete the hours.

“Any failure to carry them out promptly would see you back in the dock and you could face further punishment, so please consider that.”