Devious Aberdeen sex offender replaced toilets sign with unisex sticker to trick women

A sex offender who had been banned from entering women’s toilets used a fake unisex door sticker to dupe females into thinking they were for everyone.

Stewart Murray was convicted of an offence in November 2016 and was ordered by the court to stay away from female or unisex toilets.

However, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 46-year-old went to Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) on Linksfield Road in Aberdeen on June 12 and stood outside the female toilets.

Sheriff Andrew Miller was told how Murray brushed past a 15-year-old girl who then went into a cubicle within the toilets.

Seconds later, the teenager heard someone enter the cubicle next to her – and saw in a gap between the cubicles that it was Murray’s clothing.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said: “The girl left the toilets and told her mother what had happened.

“An ASV member of staff was also in the toilets and noticed someone was stood in a cubicle but not making use of the facilities.

“She waited outside and noticed a man come out.”

After the incident, ASV sent an email to staff urging them to be vigilant.

Then at 7.55pm on July 17, Murray returned to the female toilet block.

The court heard two members of staff noticed something unusual with the door at the entrance.

“One staff member noticed the ‘female’ sign had been covered with a pink ‘unisex’ sticker,” said Miss Simpson.

She added: “The accused was seen standing in the main waiting area near the toilets.

“The staff member waited a while and noticed that the sticker had been removed.

“She contacted the police.”

Murray, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, admitted entering female toilets at ASV without reasonable excuse and, in doing so, breaching his sexual offences prevention order.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “Murray has been seen by a psychiatrist, primarily due to an anxiety disorder.

“He also has a learning disability.”

Sentencing was deferred until December 16 so a criminal justice social work report can be written.