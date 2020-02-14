Detectives ruled death of Aberdeen woman was ‘not suspicious’

Detectives initially decided the death of a woman allegedly killed by her ex-police officer husband was “non-suspicious”.

The body of Alice Farquharson had been found last August at the property she shared with Keith Farquharson in Angusfield Avenue, Aberdeen.

Inspector Christopher Kerr contacted CID colleagues amid concerns he had. But jurors heard investigating detectives concluded there had been no crime.

It was only when Insp Kerr pushed for further inquiries that a murder probe was sparked.

Farquharson, 60, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He denies murdering his 56-year-old wife on August 29 2019.

Insp Kerr was one of the officers who attended the Farquharsons’ home after an earlier 999 call.

Alice had died that morning despite efforts to save her life.

Farquharson, a retired police inspector, was initially described as “tearful and upset”.

The court heard he was asked what had happened.

Farquharson allegedly told Insp Kerr he got up that morning then “went through for coffee” before hearing a noise from the bedroom and discovering his wife.

Jurors have earlier heard claims Farquharson was in the shower when he heard a “thud” and then gave Alice CPR.

Insp Kerr said he found the man to be “unsure and doubtful about his recall”.

The inspector went on to check Alice, whose body was lying in her bed.

The officer noticed “abrasions” on the woman’s face. Insp Kerr said he “found the nature of the death to be suspicious”.

He informed CID before asking Farquharson and other relatives to leave the property.

Insp Kerr recalled Farquharson “protested” at this and was “agitated”.

The officer added: “He made a remark to me and said: ‘I feel like I am an accused’.”

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC put to the inspector: “You had reached a view this should be treated as a suspicious death.

“But a detective inspector and sergeant decided the matter was not suspicious and that the home was to be returned to the family.

“Did you agree with that assessment?”

Insp Kerr replied: “No.”

The officer agreed he was “not content with the outcome reached” and instructed further inquiries including a postmortem examination being “expedited immediately”.

Ian Duguid QC, defending, later quizzed the witness about Farquharson apparently protesting at being asked to leave his home.

Mr Duguid said: “Did you find that odd?”

Insp Kerr replied: “Underthe circumstances, the majority of families are supportive, but Mr Farquharson said something like ‘are you joking?’ and had to be calmed down.”

The trial, before Lady Stacey, continues.