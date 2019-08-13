Delay in sentencing for shoplifter who urinated in Aberdeen supermarket

A shoplifter who threatened to “slice up” a security guard and urinated in a staff stairwell has had his sentence deferred.

Graeme Fyfe, 45, was caught stealing alcohol and detergent from Morrisons, King Street, on April 5, and reacted angrily towards staff when stopped, before relieving himself.

Fyfe, of School Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to shoplifting and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, but yesterday his sentence was put off until November.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson previously said at around 8.30pm shop security saw Fyfe placing items in a bag and walking past tills without paying.

He was challenged and taken into a staff stairwell to await police but became abusive, stating “I’m going to slice you up” and “I’m going to slash you”.

Ms Simpson added: “Before police arrived, the accused urinated while in the stairwell.”

The items taken were valued at £116.25.