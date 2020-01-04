North-east drug dealers targeting ‘vulnerable’ single mums

Drug dealers are targeting “vulnerable” single mums to help run their operations, a court was told.

The comments were made during the case of Stevie Simpson, who was approached by a man on social media and roped into the illegal trade, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The 27-year-old previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between June and October 2018.

Graeme Murray, her solicitor, told the court yesterday: “Clearly Ms Simpson appears in relation to serious matters.

“However she’s reached the age of 27 without committing any offences whatsoever.

“She seems to have dedicated her adult life to bringing up her children and providing the best possible start they could have. Vulnerable single mothers are targeted by persons involved in the drug trade.

“That seems to be clearly what took place here.

“She was approached via social media and started to receive messages from a man.

“This gentleman moved into her home and it appears set up a business from her home.

“It’s her position that she wasn’t aware what was going on initially. She’s never been a drug user.”

Mr Murray said when Simpson questioned the man he “quickly became threatening and aggressive”.

He said: “Her overwhelming concern is the welfare of her children.”

The solicitor added: “She has learned a very harsh lesson in allowing herself to be taken in by this gentleman and his romantic approaches which were taking advantage of her.

“It strikes me that if she had not been approached by this gentleman she would not be setting foot inside this court.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Simpson, of Davidson Drive, Aberdeen, 300 hours of unpaid work, two years’ supervision and an 11-month curfew.