Dangerous driver banned from road after driving at police car during north-east chase

A dangerous driver has been banned from the road after leading cops on a chase and driving at a police vehicle.

Reece Hepburn, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he previously pled guilty to dangerous driving, as well as possession of a knife and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The incident happened on February 10 on School Road and Hallforest Avenue in Kintore.

Hepburn drove dangerously by, in order to evade a pursuing police vehicle, accelerating harshly, failing to keep the vehicle under control, driving towards a police vehicle causing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a collision, and then driving at excessive speed.

Defence lawyer Chris Maitland said his client had been “attempting to make a bit of money” with his drugs involvement, but “complete panic overtook him when he was seen by the police”.

He added the knife had been for work.

Sheriff William Summers gave Hepburn, of Paradise Road, Kemnay, 18 months supervision, 201 hours of unpaid work, a two-month curfew and a two-year driving ban.