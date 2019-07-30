Dangerous driver banned after mounting pavement and crashing into woman in Aberdeen city centre

A woman has been left with mobility problems and scared to cross roads after a dangerous driver mounted the pavement and crashed into her.

Jack Odlin, 20, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Union Terrace on May 2 last year.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Odlin had been “struggling” to drive straight due to “some sort of damage to the offside front wheel”.

He said around 12.07pm the car mounted the pavement and hit a woman, 31.

She sustained fractures to her right leg and required surgery.

On release from hospital she had to use crutches for seven months.

Mr Neilson said she is “afraid while crossing roads” and had been advised she “may experience issues with her knees for the rest of her life”.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said the offence was borne out of “inexperience” and apologised to the woman on Odlin’s behalf.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Odlin, of Hillview Terrace, Cults, until next month.