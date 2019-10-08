Curfew for north-east thug who battered man and ordered him to clean up blood

A north-east thug who battered a man – and then ordered him to clean up his own blood – has been handed a curfew.

Jordan Rae, 22, was in Mintlaw when the assault took place on April 26.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin imposed a six-month restriction of liberty order and two years’ supervision.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Rae, along with others, had been drinking with the man when Rae accused him of looking at a woman who was there.

Rae then punched him in the face and body up to 10 times. He then stopped to apologise before continuing the assault.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson said: “The accused ordered the complainer to clean up the blood as the two other people there were complaining about it.”

Rae, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said Rae had been “wary” of the man because of a comment that had been made.