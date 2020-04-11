Curfew for north-east man who broke partner’s jaw

A north-east man was given a curfew and unpaid work after leaving his partner with a broken jaw.

Kevin Milne, 50, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty following a trial of four offences, including assault to severe injury.

Milne assaulted the woman on Wright’s Walk in Westhill on September 21 by repeatedly punching her to the head and causing her to fall to the ground, leaving her severely injured.

He was also convicted of punching another woman to the head and causing her to fall to the ground to her severe injury at the same place on the same day.

He was further found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and failing to comply with bail conditions.

Sheriff Robert McDonald said both assault matters were “particularly nasty”, but said: “I’ve also taken into account the length of time you’ve spent in custody.”

He ordered Milne to remain at home between 7pm and 7am for six months and told him to complete the Caledonian programme, a behaviour programme for men convicted of domestic abuse offences.

Sheriff McDonald also handed Milne 250 hours of unpaid work and imposed a three-year non-harrassment order.