Curfew for man who took bow and arrow to Aberdeen primary school playground

A man has been handed a restriction of liberty order – after turning up to an Aberdeen primary school playground with a five-foot bow and arrow.

A stunned member of the public phoned police to report a male with the unusual weapon at the Gilcomstoun Primary School playground on Skene Street, Aberdeen.

Officers swooped on the scene and found Nicholas Twidale with a wooden archery bow five feet in length.

He also had metal arrows which were 28 inches long and a hook knife with a 12.5-inch blade.

Twidale, 34, explained to officers he was there to shoot arrows at a wall with his 11-year-old nephew, but Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he seemed “oblivious” to the seriousness of the matter.

Twidale, of Rosemount Square, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – the bow and arrow and a bladed article – on school premises.

The incident happened on May 29.

And now he has been handed a four month restriction of liberty order to be at his home address between certain hours every day. A crown motion for forfeiture of the bow and arrow and knife was also granted.

Fiscal depute Susan Love previously told the court: “The offence occurred at coming up to 7pm. Police received an anonymous report from a member of the public stating they had seen a male in possession of a bow and arrow at Gilcomstoun Primary School.

“Police attended immediately and traced the accused in the playground along with his 11-year-old nephew.

“The accused was cautioned and detained for a search.”

Ms Love said Twidale was found to be in possession of a five-foot “traditional wooden archery bow” in a black case, and 11 metal arrows measuring 28 inches long in a quiver.

He also had a curved hook knife with a 12.5 inch blade, a total length of 18.5 inches.

Twidale was cautioned, arrested and charged.

Ms Love said: “When cautioned and charged he intimated he understood and replied ‘I’m sorry’.

“It’s noted the accused appeared oblivious to the severity of his actions.

“He said he attended with his nephew with the intention of shooting arrows against a brick wall but hadn’t been aware of the consequences of doing so.”

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “He is on school premises but it’s a Friday evening, there’s no-one else there.

“In relation to the knife it was in the quiver. He’d forgotten the knife was in there.”

Mr Barnett added his client had no previous convictions.