Curfew for man caught with knife in Aberdeen supermarket car park

A man has been handed a curfew after police caught him with a five-inch kitchen knife “for protection” in an Aberdeen supermarket car park.

Kieron Higgins was caught with the weapon in a vehicle in the Tesco car park at Danestone.

The 21-year-old told officers he had the knife for protection.

Higgins, described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to possession of the knife, while on bail.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said the incident had been a “lesson well learned” for his client.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Higgins to be supervised for 12 months and also imposed a four-month restriction of liberty order.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 4.30pm on May 8 police attended in relation to a report of a Nissan Duke being driven erratically. It was suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Officers located the vehicle in the car park with the engine running.

“The accused was a rear seat passenger and there were two other occupants.”

They were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and, asked if he had anything sharp or which may harm officers, Higgins told them about the knife.

The weapon, a kitchen knife with a five-inch blade, was under a mat in the footwell of the vehicle.

Mr Neilson said Higgins stated: “It’s mine, for protection.”