Court shown video footage of Aberdeen cafe break-in

Two men have gone on trial accused of breaking into an Aberdeen dessert parlour and making off with hundreds of pounds.

John Gallagher, 30, and Max Milligan, 23, are on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident at Shakes ‘N’ Cakes on Spital.

Gallagher is also accused of assaulting a man by presenting a machete, or similar implement, at him and demanding money in a separate incident.

Yesterday on the first day of the trial the court was shown CCTV footage of two men in the cafe in the early hours of the morning tampering with the safe and till.

Asked to talk the court through the footage by fiscal depute Felicity Merson, witness Detective Constable Ailsa McKain said: “The first male appears to be using a crowbar at the safe to force it open.

“The second male appears to be trying to pull at the safe.”

She went on to say the second male continued to “go through the till” while she said the first male “appears to have got access to the safe and is taking items”.

The court was then shown video from various CCTV cameras of males running along College Bounds, close to the cafe.

DC McKain said one of the men appeared to be “brandishing something”.

Asked by Mrs Merson what it was she replied: “It’s very difficult to make out. Maybe a small metal pole or something.”

CCTV footage then went on to show three males entering Bayview Court and travelling up in the lift.

Milligan, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, and Gallagher both deny breaking in to Shakes ‘N’ Cakes on June 10 and stealing £651.

Gallagher also faces charges of assaulting a man at an address on Ardlair Terrace in Dyce on August 19 by presenting a machete or similar item at him, shouting, swearing and demanding money and making threats of violence.

Additionally he is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, demanding money and making threats of violence towards a woman at the same address on the same date.

He denies all the charges against him.

Cross-examining the witness, defence agent Iain Hingston, representing Milligan, asked how the witness could be sure the man she identified as Milligan from earlier CCTV footage was the same man seen in the video at the cafe.

He said: “You can’t ID him, can you?”

DC McKain replied: “I believe him to be the same person in clips 1 and 2.”

Mr Hingston said: “You believe him…”

She replied: “Yes.”

He went on: “Do you know what the standard of proof in a criminal court is? I can help you. It’s beyond all reasonable doubt.

“At best you’re linking a jacket to an individual.”

The witness agreed.

The trial, before Sheriff Philip Mann, continues.