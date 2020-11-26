Two in court after police seize cannabis worth £25,000 during Aberdeen raid

Two people have appeared in court after police recovered more than £25,000 of illegal drugs in Aberdeen.

Police recovered cannabis worth £25,000 alongside cocaine and cash in a raid in the Tillydrone area.

Officers in the community policing team from Tillydrone carried out the warrant as part of an intelligence-led operation against serious and organised crime groups.

The money retrieved is said to be more than £1,000.

As a result of the raid, which was conducted on Wednesday, two people were arrested and charged and have now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

John Murdoch, 22, and Chelsea Rosendale, 21, each faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs as well as being in possession of drugs.

The pair, both of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Murdoch and Rosendale was committed for further examination and they were both released on bail.

A date for their next appearance in connection with the matter is yet to be fixed.

Sergeant Mark Adam said: “This intelligence-led operation was instigated in response to concerns raised by the local community and continues our commitment to dealing with serious and organised crime, targeting those involved.

“These operations are not only preventative, they also assist connecting and signposting those involved in illegal activities to various sources of help and support.

“I encourage anyone with any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the website.

“Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”