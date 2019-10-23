Court hears mourner thrown in the air ‘like a ragdoll’ in alleged car murder bid outside Aberdeen pub

A woman has told an attempted murder trial she thought the alleged victim was dead after being hit by a car and thrown in the air “like a rag doll”.

Michael Scott, 35, of Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of attempting to murder Graeme Hardie by driving into him outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year.

Mr Hardie, 58, was left with horrific injuries following the alleged attack and will now be wheelchair-bound and require to be fed by a tube and have round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

Yesterday, evidence was given by Teresa Shand who lived across the road from the Staging Post at the time.

Under questioning from advocate depute William Frain-Bell, Mrs Shand said she saw a group of males outside the pub and there was “a wee bit of pushing and shoving”.

She said she saw one man “get into the driver’s seat of a car with a pint” before he drove past the pub, turned round and “mounted the pavement right outside the Staging Post”.

Mrs Shand then described seeing Mr Hardie exit the pub, walk through the car park and stand in the middle of the road looking around.

She said: “I can only assume he was looking for the guy.

“He turned and as he turned to walk back towards the pub the car revved its engine and went into him.”

She added: “He deliberately drove his car into him.” Mr Frain-Bell asked: “What did you actually see?”

The witness replied: “He sped off the pavement into the road, drove down the road and he hit him and the guy just went up like a rag doll.”

Asked what the car did next she said: “It just drove away.”

Mrs Shand said she went down to see the man lying in the road and described him as being in a “horrendous” state.

She added: “I actually thought he was dead.”

Another witness, Colin Philip, said he had been in the pub following a funeral for his neighbour David Hardie, the alleged victim’s brother, earlier in the day.

Telling the court about his reaction to seeing Mr Hardie lying injured in the road, he said: “I turned away because I was going to be sick because of the sight of blood.”

Malcolm Flett, who had been driving in the area at the time of the incident, also gave evidence and described seeing Mr Hardie being hit by a car.

He said: “He rolled to the passenger side of the car over the bonnet. His leg got trapped underneath the passenger side front wheel.”

Earlier in the day evidence was given by Graeme Ewan, who was drinking in the pub when an alleged argument had broken out between Scott and Mr Hardie, related to football.

Mr Frain-Bell showed the witness a statement he had given to police in the hours after the incident relating to a comment he said he heard Scott make to Mr Hardie.

Reading from the statement Mr Ewan said: “I heard the Geordie guy say something like ‘you’ll be sorry’.”

The advocate depute said: “As far as you can recall it was probably said around the time he was asked to leave the pub?”

Mr Ewan agreed.

Defence counsel Bill Adam asked the witness about Scott’s behaviour while the pair were said to be arguing.

He said: “Mr Scott tried to calm the situation. Is that fair to say?”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Ewan said: “Yes. That’s the way I saw it.”

Teresa Watson had also been in the pub at the time. Asked by Mr Frain-Bell about Scott’s behaviour in the bar she said: “He was really nice. He was quite hyper like he’d maybe been drinking before but he didn’t offend any of us at all.”

Describing Mr Hardie’s behaviour she said: “He was pacing about. He was really aggressive and looked like he just wanted to fight.”

Scott is also accused of dangerous driving while intoxicated and behaving in a racially aggravated threatening or abusive manner in the pub. He is further accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the Spider’s Web pub in Dyce.

The Crown alleges he then behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle en route to Kittybrewster police station by repeatedly urinating and sticking his fingers into his mouth and vomiting in the car.

Scott is also charged with failing to provide two breath samples to police.

He denies the charges against him and the trial, before Lord Uist and a jury of nine women and six men, continues.