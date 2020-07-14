Coronavirus case woman spat at Aberdeen police officer

A woman who suffered from coronavirus has admitted spitting at a police officer after breaching her ASBO in Aberdeen.

Jodie Gray was banned from being under the influence of drink or drugs in the city centre.

But officers discovered her unconscious in Castle Street on Sunday afternoon.

She was later taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she shouted, swore and made homophobic remarks to staff.

Gray, of Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen, also spat a police officer, bit the officer on the body and attempted to headbutt her.

The 41-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to all of the offences which happened on July 12.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court police found Gray at around 4pm and she was “unresponsive” when spoken to by officers.

She said: “The accused has an anti-social behaviour order not to be under the influence of drink or drugs in Aberdeen city centre.

“A doctor confirmed she was under the influence and the accused was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Ms Ward added Gray became aggressive towards hospital staff and also spat at, bit and tried to headbutt a police officer.

Defence lawyer Iain McGregor said she had suffered major health problems and contracted Covid-19 while serving a prison sentence at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

He said she was still dealing with the “consequences” of having the viral condition while she was in custody on another matter.

Mr McGregor said: “She suffered a stroke and while in prison contracted coronavirus. As for the coronavirus she is still suffering from the consequences of this.

“She hasn’t been taking controlled drugs but has been taking alcohol and that is where the problems on July 12 came from.”

Mr McGregor added Gray had been released from jail on March 19 and since then she has been seeking the help of social services.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Gray until August 10 and she was released on bail.