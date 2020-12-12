A north-east construction worker disqualified from driving for 20 years has been jailed after breaking his ban for the fifth time – while he was over the limit.

Vladimirs Rudoks was also nearly four times over the drink-drive limit with a reading of 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

Police caught the 55-year-old at Elphinstone Road in Inverurie on December 15 last year after another driver raised the alarm.

Rudoks appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving while disqualified and driving above the prescribed limit.

The court heard the Latvian national is already subject to a 20-year driving ban and has four previous convictions for driving while disqualified.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said: “Another driver was travelling towards Oldmeldrum when he became aware of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

“He contacted the police and constables visited the address of the registered keeper. They traced the vehicle and the accused smelled strongly of alcohol.”

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “He is employed in the construction and demolition industry and works in Falkirk.

“He is the sole breadwinner in his family and he earns up to £500 which he uses to support his family.

“Mr Rudoks uses alcohol as a coping mechanism. He had no intention of drinking and driving but he made an error of judgement.

“If he is imprisoned it would mean the family would miss his income.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said: “Mr Rudoks is already subject to a 20-year disqualification. He was previously convicted of driving while disqualified in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

“I have to take into account what has been said by your lawyer but I have to keep in mind the serious nature of these offences.

“You have a previous record for similar offences. You have little regard for orders made by this court and the only appropriate disposal is a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Duffy jailed Rudoks, of Crichie Circle, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, for nine months.