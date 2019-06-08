Aberdeen cleaner ‘forgot’ to give back jewellery

An Aberdeen cleaner has been fined £1,000 after she stole diamond rings and other jewellery from a property she was working at and “forgot” to give them back.

Sandra Aimes or Angus, 68, took diamond rings and a bracelet worth up to £6,700 and kept them at her home for around a year before the alarm was raised.

Sentence was previously deferred on Angus but now Sheriff Duncan Ferguson has handed the pensioner a £1,000 fine.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard she had been working at an address in the city when the offence took place between October 1 2017 and January 19 2018.

Angus, of Derbeth Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft when she appeared last month.

During that hearing, depute fiscal Callum Thomson said: “At the time of the offence, the complainer had employed the accused to clean her father’s house, which is the locus.”

At a later date the woman realised the items were missing and contacted police.

Mr Thomson said: “The police attended at the accused’s address to trace her and were afforded entry and explained why they were there and noticed a ring matching the description of the engagement ring alleged to have been stolen from the locus sitting in open display on the shelf of the living room unit.”

During a search, officers found a diamond and emerald gold ring, worth between £4,000 and £5,000.

They also discovered a silver bracelet with charms valued at £200 and a diamond ring worth around £1,500.

Defence agent Michael Burnett previously said: “Her position is she found these items when she was cleaning in a place they possibly ought not to have been.

“She put them in her pocket with the intention of giving them back to the owners on leaving.”

He added she “forgot” about them and didn’t realise she still had them until she was home, but accepted she then “did nothing about it”.