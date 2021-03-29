‘Children were petrified’: Aberdeenshire primary teacher stands trial accused of attacking children

A classroom assistant at an Aberdeenshire primary school has claimed children were “petrified” as they witnessed their teacher “launch” a fellow pupil into a radiator and drag another boy across the floor.

The pupil support worker, who was giving evidence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, said she was “horrified” by the actions of the 55-year old teacher – who is also accused of sitting on top of a child while continuing to teach the rest of the class.