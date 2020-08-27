Changing room pervert filmed women in underwear at Aberdeen clothes shop

A pervert was caught filming women in the changing room of an Aberdeen clothing store.

Kraig Simpson, 32, was caught when a teenage girl spotted him repeatedly point his phone into the cubicle she was in.

When the female shouted, Simpson legged it but was soon caught by authorities.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at the River Island store in Union Square in July last year.

The court heard a 16-year-old female had attended the shop and gone to the fitting room to try on various clothes.

While getting changed she noticed a phone from the next cubicle pointing up into the one she was in.

Ms Ward said initially the girl “thought nothing of it” and assumed the phone had been dropped, but then spotted it again shortly afterwards.

The girl shouted and Simpson was seen to come out of the changing room the phone had come from.

She said: “He just videoed me.”

Simpson then left but was quickly tracked down by security staff at Union Square and then apprehended by police.

Officers seized a black Samsung mobile phone from Simpson, and the teenage girl was able to confirm it was the same phone she had seen placed under the cubicle.

Ms Ward said CCTV footage was also reviewed which showed Simpson entering the changing rooms.

Simpson, of Bryson Crescent, Buckie, pled guilty to recording the girl and other females by placing a mobile phone within a changing room occupied by them while they were in a state of undress.

Sentence had been deferred until yesterday for reports and for Simpson to be personally present, however the court-ordered reports were not ready.

Defence agent Peter Keene said his client was “anxious to see the back of this”, but Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until next week to allow time for the reports to be prepared.

Mr Keene reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing.