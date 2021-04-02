Carer jailed after stealing more than £6,000 from OAP to fund ‘extravagant’ spending spree

A carer has been jailed after stealing more than £6,000 from an 83-year-old man she was supposed to be looking after.

Megan Robertson, 22, visited cash machines in Ellon and Portlethen with the stolen bank card on dozens of occasions over the course of around a month and a half, usually withdrawing the maximum amount.

The mum-of-one used the pensioner’s cash to make “extravagant” purchases including new clothes and children’s toys.