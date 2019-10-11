Careless Aberdeen driver crashed work van twice

A careless driver refused to provide a breath sample after crashing his work van – twice.

Kamil Kuehl, 31, had been out drinking the night before he got behind the wheel and crashed into a car and then a wall.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Kuehl collided with the car when he “failed to stop” at the junction between Gallowgate and Spring Garden around 11.30am on March 24.

Meanwhile, around five minutes later, the van hit a garden wall on Elmfield Avenue, leaving both badly damaged.

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused was noted by officers to be under the influence of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.”

He then “refused” to provide breath samples.

He pled guilty to careless driving and failing to provide breath samples.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “As a result of this incident he lost that employment.

“Regrettably Mr Kuehl had been out the night before socialising and consuming alcohol. He awoke in the morning and felt fine to drive, clearly a miscalculation on his part and he thereafter got into the vehicle and drove it.

“He’s remorseful. It’s a matter of great regret to him.”

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts fined Kuehl, of Bob Tait Court, Aberdeen, £800 and disqualified him for a year.