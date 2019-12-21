Brothers guilty of ‘terrifying’ attack on Deliveroo worker at Aberdeen flats

Two brothers have admitted jumping an unsuspecting Deliveroo worker and robbing him of his wallet.

Gary, 33, and Jamie Selfridge, 30, appeared in the dock individually at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and robbery over the incident on Hutcheon Street on September 16.

Gary Selfridge, who was said to have consumed a significant amount of alcohol that day, was jailed for 16 months while his brother Jamie had his sentence deferred.

The pair, both prisoners of HMP Grampian, grabbed, pushed and punched the man, causing him to fall to the ground, and made off with his wallet containing his ID, bank card and 3,000 Hungarian forint, worth around £10.

Their victim was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

Depute Fiscal Katy Begg said the man had emerged from a building and was approached by the brothers.

She said Jamie Selfridge was aggressive and said the man was “one of them” before presenting a bottle at him.

Ms Begg said: “The complainer tried to tell him he was mistaken and he hadn’t done anything wrong.”

She said the man was “terrified” and Gary Selfridge “instructed” his brother to “hurt him”.

She added: “Jamie Selfridge punched the complainer to the head causing him to fall to the ground.”

The man was “pleading” with them not to hurt him but they continued to assault him and both demanded money.

Gary Selfridge pled guilty to seizing the man by his clothing, pushing him, punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and robbing him.

Meanwhile, Jamie Selfridge pled guilty in the same terms but with the addition of presenting a bottle at him.

Jamie also pled guilty to a further assault to injury and robbery on Charlotte Street two days later, as well as fraudulent use of a debit card and assaulting a police officer.

Defence agent Neil McRobert, representing Gary Selfridge, said: “His recollection of events is quite vague. He accepts he’d consumed a significant amount of alcohol that day.

“The Crown narrative suggests Jamie Selfridge, his brother, was the more physically involved but he pled guilty on an art and part basis.

“He is remorseful about the conduct. He wishes to convey an apology to the complainer.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Gary Selfridge: “Although I accept that some of the things done to this man were done by your brother and not by you, you clearly fully took part in this assault and robbery which was committed against somebody who was vulnerable in the sense that his work as a delivery driver would have involved him travelling throughout the city, making deliveries to homes, with absolutely no idea who he might encounter along the way.”

He ordered him to be jailed for 16 months.

Sentence on Jamie Selfridge was deferred until next month.