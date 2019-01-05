Aberdeen man locked up for brutal assault still has nightmares over attack

An Aberdeen man said he still “has nightmares” about nearly battering his brother to death as he was handed a 28-month jail term for the brutal attack.

John Hildreth left his sibling, Francis Hildreth, in such a bad way following the assault at their home on Bedford Road on September 3, he thought he had killed him.

The distraught 46-year-old visited the nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket to raise the alarm by “shouting” a confession at staff members.

When police later arrived at the flat, they discovered Francis Hildreth covered in blood – but still breathing.

John Hildreth appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month to admit charges of assault to permanent disfigurement and danger of life by repeatedly punching and kicking his brother on the head and body.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said his client had expressed “considerable contrition” about the alcohol and drug-fuelled assault and continued to be tormented by memories of it.

Mr Murray added: “This has had a profound effect on my client, who has appeared in court on numerous occasions in relation to alcohol-related offences.

“He has had difficulty maintaining his sobriety over the years and he now feels the need to draw a line under his offending.

“He has had nightmares about what happened and continues to carry a profound sense of guilt.”

Fiscal depute Jamie Dunbar previously said Hildreth’s brother would be left with “permanent numbness in his lower lip” and “permanent scarring” to his mouth as a result of the attack.

He added that forensic examinations indicated he had been kicked and punched while on the ground.

Sheriff William Summers said the attack had been “savage”.

He added: “It is fortunate the complainer was not more seriously injured.”

When Hildreth, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, is released from prison, he will remain under supervision for a year.