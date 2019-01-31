Brian McKandie murder trial jury still deliberating

The jury in the murder trial of a man accused of bludgeoning a north-east mechanic to death is to continue its deliberations tomorrow.

Steven Sidebottom denies murdering the 67-year-old at his home in Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, on March 16 2016.

During the 16th day of his trial at the High Court in Aberdeen judge Lord Uist addressed the jury on the law in relation to the case.

In a speech lasting one hour and 20 minutes, he told jurors they would have to “accept the whole package” of the Crown case in order to find Sidebottom guilty.

The trial earlier heard how Mr McKandie was found in a pool of blood in his semi-detached cottage – but police initially ruled it an accident.

It wasn’t until a pathologist saw the 15 blows to Mr McKandie’s head that a murder probe was initiated some six days after his death.

The jury once again spent the day in deliberation before being sent home for the night.

Sidebottom, 25, of Rothienorman, denies a single charge of murder and robbery.

It is alleged that on March 11 2016, at Fairview Cottages, Badenscoth, he murdered Mr McKandie and robbed him of a sum of money.

Sidebottom denies repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

The trial continues.