A man has today been found guilty of the murder of north-east mechanic Brian McKandie.

The jury at the High Court in Aberdeen returned the verdict on Steven Sidebottom at around 12.40pm.

Sidebottom was accused of attacking Mr McKandie at his Badenscoth property in March 2016 and robbing him of money.

The court heard previously that £200,000 in cash was recovered from the 67-year-old’s home.

The jury began their deliberations on Wednesday morning.

More to follow