Brave north-east woman acted as ‘human shield’ to protect pet in vicious dog attack

A fearless north-east woman used herself as a human shield to protect her beloved pet from a vicious dog attack.

Wilma Donald moved to lie across her little Scottie dog called Chance in a bid to protect him as a pharaoh hound, owned by one of her neighbours, got loose and set about them.

Chance was left with injuries to his neck and back, but it could have been much worse if Mrs Donald had not bravely put her own safety to one side in a bid to save him.

She herself was bitten on the ankle and arm before a passerby tried to pull the hound away, while its owner stood and watched the horrifying, “brutal attack” unfold.

Susan Stephen, or Allan, 60, the owner of the aggressive dog, had been noted to be unsteady on her feet and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

She has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter, which happened on Swan Road in Ellon on March 26, and pled guilty to an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Speaking to the Evening Express after the hearing, which was deferred for reports, Mrs Donald said: “It was a brutal attack.

“I just walked up the road and I saw her with the two dogs. The dogs started barking. She didn’t drop the lead, she threw it down and the dogs came over.

“The brown dog kept attacking Chance’s back.

“She never even once said to her dogs to stop.

“I was shaken up and crying. I thought my dog was going to get killed.

“I just dived on his back to protect my own dog. I had Chance underneath my body. I shielded him.

“I was crying because I love my dog and I didn’t want to see my dog getting killed.

“Anybody would do that. It could have been a lot worse.”

She added: “I haven’t got the confidence that I had before. I’m still shaken up. I don’t feel safe at all.

“She shouldn’t have a dog at all. I’d rather see that dog put down.

“I hope she finally gets punished for what she’s done.

“I’m trying to forget it but I can’t because I see them all the time.

“Chance is just a gentle little soul. He’s a quiet dog. He wouldn’t harm a fly.”

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 3pm on March 26 Mrs Donald was walking alone with her dog on Swan Road in Ellon.

“As she came parallel with 51 Swan Road she observed the accused walking two dogs.

“The accused appeared unsteady on her feet and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused’s dogs pulled on the lead to the point the accused had to let go or she would have been dragged over.

“As the dogs became free they immediately made for Mrs Donald and her small Scottie dog.

“Both the accused’s dogs were barking aggressively.

“When they reached her the pharaoh hound viciously attacked her dog, leaving it with a number of injuries to its neck and back.

“Mrs Donald tripped over both dogs in an attempt to protect her dog. Lying on the ground she tried to lie over her dog.

“As she protected her dog the pharaoh hound directed its attack towards her and proceeded to bite her to the ankle and arm.

“The attack did not break the skin however did leave bruising.”

Mr Townsend said a man walking along the street at the time tried to intervene and pull the dog away from her.

He added: “However the dog turned on him and bit his wrist, breaking the skin.

“The accused stood back and watched and did not try to intervene.

“She eventually did regain control of both dogs and returned to her address.”

Police were called and when they charged Allan she replied: “I’m sorry. I’m used to being in the country.”

Allan, whose address was given as Swan Road, Ellon, pled guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and which repeatedly bit Mrs Donald and a male to their injury.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence for the defence to provide further information on the dog before making a decision on whether a destruction order should be imposed.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing.

The sheriff said: “I’m profoundly concerned by not only the behaviour of your dog but also the behaviour of your client.”

Speaking outside court following the appearance, Allan apologised and insisted her pet was “not a bad dog”.

She said: “I’m sorry about what happened. We’d moved to Ellon and my dog wasn’t used to seeing so many dogs going out and about.

“I’ve taken steps to rectify it. My husband takes him out now, not me, so he can’t pull him over.

“I don’t know her at all. I’m really sorry that it happened, but he’s not a bad dog.

“He’s quite a nervous dog.

“It’s just been quite traumatic.”

Asked why she just stood and watched the attack, Allan replied: “I was probably just upset at the time.”

On the issue of a destruction order potentially being made she said: “I’d be devastated. He’s not a bad dog. It was my fault, I lost control.”