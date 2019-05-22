Boy, 16, assaulted pregnant girlfriend

A 16-year-old has admitted brandishing a knife in a row over a cigarette with his heavily pregnant girlfriend.

The teen, who cannot be named because of his age, flew into a rage, threw a pillow at her and pulled her off a bed causing her to land on the floor.

He previously pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on February 9 at a city address.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client had underlying medical and psychological issues and he had struggled to cope with stress.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordered the teen to be supervised for a year.

