Aberdeen boxing fan drove home five times the limit after night of drinking whisky

A man caught driving in Aberdeen while more than five times the legal alcohol limit drew the police’s attention as he was travelling too slowly.

Dariusz Wilczymski, 50, was driving along North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, at around 12.30am on July 21 when officers noticed his silver Toyoto Corolla was travelling at low speed, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and conducted a roadside breath test which found Wilczymski had 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Wilczymski, whose address was given in court as Heathryfold Circle, Aberdeen, admitted a charge of drink-driving.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly urged Sheriff Johanna Johnston not to confiscate his client’s car, claiming he had learned his lesson.

He said: “My client is 50 years of age and he is a father of three children.

“On the night in question, my client had attended a party with friends to watch a boxing match on TV.

“He took his car on the way there and was planning to travel home in the car of a nominated driver.

“However, he drank a great deal of whisky and fell asleep.

“By the time he woke up, the nominated driver had left.

“Rather stupidly, my client took the decision to drive.

“The effect of the alcohol was exacerbated by the fact he had been taking strong painkillers for back pain.

“None of this excuses his actions. He does recognise the serious harm that could have ensued and the potentially catastrophic consequences of his actions.”

Mr Kelly argued that a relative of Wilczymski could use the car which was a “lifeline” to his family.

Sheriff Johnston banned Wilczymski from driving for 28 months and ordered him to pay a £450 fine at £75 per month.

She allowed him to keep the car.