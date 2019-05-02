‘Bored’ shoplifter used tin foil to steal clothes from Aberdeen shopping centre

A “bored” Aberdeen shoplifter who covered security tags with tinfoil has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Kevin Mair, 43, stole clothing from Debenhams in the Trinity Centre on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court he “placed tin foil over the security tags” and escaped with £120 of clothing. However, he was caught when he returned to try the same trick the following day.

Mair, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two shoplifting charges.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said it was a “combination of boredom and what’s verging on genuine poverty”, receiving around £250 in benefits a month, adding: “That is a pitiful amount of money for somebody to try and live on.” Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Mair 80 hours of unpaid work.